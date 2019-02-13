Police charge man with second-degree murder in London, Ont., arrow death
Police investigate after a man was hit with an arrow in London, Ont. on Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019. (Jim Knight / CTV London)
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, February 13, 2019 12:44PM EST
LONDON, Ont. -- Police in London, Ont., say they've laid a murder charge after a man was struck by an arrow and died of his injuries.
Officers began investigating the case last week after a man arrived at a home with wounds caused by an arrow.
Brian Maksoud, 46, was taken to hospital for surgery but later died.
On Tuesday, London police arrested a 35-year-old man in the case and charged him with second-degree murder.
They say the victim and the accused were known to each other, but did not offer details on the nature of their relationship.
They say the investigation continues.
