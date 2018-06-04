

The Canadian Press





KAWARTHA LAKES, Ont. - Provincial police have charged a 44-year-old man from Little Britain, Ont., with first-degree murder and arson in the death of a 35-year-old woman.

Heeley Rae Balanga was found dead inside a home in Mariposa Township, Ont., last Tuesday.

Police have not said whether she lived in the home, or provided any other details.

Following an investigation, police say they made an arrest in the case on Saturday.

The suspect has been remanded into custody, and will appear in court in Lindsay, Ont., on Thursday.

Police are urging anyone with information about the case to come forward.