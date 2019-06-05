Police charge daycare worker with manslaughter in Quebec baby's death
The Canadian Press
Published Wednesday, June 5, 2019 4:16PM EDT
QUEBEC -- A Quebec home daycare worker was charged Wednesday with manslaughter in the death of a 10-month-old girl last year.
Quebec provincial police arrested 37-year-old Kathy Jomphe and she appeared in court on one count of manslaughter in Quebec City.
Provincial police opened a probe on May 1, 2018, after a young girl was found unconscious in a home daycare in Ste-Brigitte-de-Laval, near the provincial capital.
She died in hospital the following evening.
Sgt. Louis-Philippe Bibeau says Jomphe worked at the daycare when the child was injured.
An autopsy was performed on the young girl to determine the cause of the death, which ultimately led to the arrest.
