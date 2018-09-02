Police believe two fatal shootings in Brampton, Ont. are connected
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, September 2, 2018 10:36AM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, September 2, 2018 4:32PM EDT
BRAMPTON, Ont. -- Police say they believe two separate shootings that left two men dead in Brampton, Ont., are related.
Peel regional police say two men were shot dead and a woman is injured following the shootings that both happened in the early hours of Sunday morning.
Police say Clifford Correia, 27, of Brampton died in hospital and a woman in her 20s is in life-threatening condition as a result of one of the shootings.
They say Derrick McKeown, 33, from the Georgetown, Ont., area died on the scene of a second shooting.
Police say they believe these were targeted incidents that they appear to be related to one another.
