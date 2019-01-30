

CTVNews.ca Staff





Police say they made a surprising discovery after stopping a car on Friday night for littering.

The officer stopped the vehicle in Kingston Ont. after a passenger in the vehicle tossed something out the window.

As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed a bong between the passenger’s legs and could smell “freshly burnt marijuana,” according to a Kingston Police news release.

When the officer asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a bag which contained a substance suspected to be crystal meth.

Kingston Police arrested and charged the 27-year-old passenger for the possession of a controlled substance.