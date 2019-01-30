Police believe they found crystal meth after stopping a car for littering
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Wednesday, January 30, 2019 2:46PM EST
Police say they made a surprising discovery after stopping a car on Friday night for littering.
The officer stopped the vehicle in Kingston Ont. after a passenger in the vehicle tossed something out the window.
As the officer approached the vehicle, he observed a bong between the passenger’s legs and could smell “freshly burnt marijuana,” according to a Kingston Police news release.
When the officer asked the passenger to step out of the vehicle, he noticed a bag which contained a substance suspected to be crystal meth.
Kingston Police arrested and charged the 27-year-old passenger for the possession of a controlled substance.
