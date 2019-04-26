

The Canadian Press





MARKHAM, Ont. -- Police say they've arrested a third man in the alleged abduction of a Chinese student from Markham, Ont.

York Regional Police say they arrested Nathan Plater, 22, of the Ontario Township of Clearview, on Thursday for the disappearance of 22-year-old Wanzhen Lu.

They allege Lu was approached from behind on March 23 in the underground lot of his condominium by three men who jumped out of a van, shocked him with a stun gun and forced him into the vehicle.

Lu was found three days later more than 150 kilometres from home when he stumbled onto a property in Gravenhurst, Ont., asking for help.

Plater has been charged with kidnapping, forcible confinement and possession of a prohibited firearm.

Police have already arrested two men and have a Canada-wide warrant out for the arrest of a fourth man, Muzamil Addow, 28, of Toronto.

"York Regional Police continue to dedicate significant resources to find additional suspects, as they are still at large and are considered armed and dangerous," the force said in a statement.

"We strongly recommend that the suspects involved in this kidnapping seek legal counsel and turn themselves in."