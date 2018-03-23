Police in Ontario say they have arrested and charged a man in connection with a “vicious assault” on a man with autism.

The beating occurred last week in a bus terminal at the Square One Shopping Centre in Mississauga, Ont. It was captured on surveillance video footage released by police.

Peel Regional Police say that Parmvir Singh Chahil, 21, was arrested on Friday with the assistance of police in Windsor, Ont., and charged with aggravated assault.

A woman, Hardip Padda, 44, and a second man, Harmanvir Chahil, 18, have both been charged with accessory after the fact, according to police.

A Canada-wide arrest warrant for Ronjot Singh Dhami, 25, is still outstanding in connection to the case, police say. Dhami’s last known address was in Surrey, B.C.

A another male wanted in connection with the alleged assault has not been identified but police say he “may go by the first name of Jason.”