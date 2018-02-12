Police arrest suspect in Toronto subway stabbing
A Toronto police bicycle blocks an entrance to College Station after a man was stabbed inside on Feb. 12, 2018.
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, February 12, 2018 2:28PM EST
Toronto police have a suspect in custody after a reported stabbing at a downtown subway station sent at least one person to hospital.
Officers were called to the College subway station just before 1 p.m. for reports of blood on the southbound platform.
When police arrived, they say they found a seriously injured man who was unconscious and experiencing seizures.
Police say transit authorities had apprehended a suspect who is now in police custody.
Police also say they have recovered a weapon from the scene.
