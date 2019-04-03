Police arrest second suspect in alleged kidnapping of Chinese student
Wanzhen Lu, 22, is seen in this photo. (Source: York Regional Police)
Published Wednesday, April 3, 2019 8:44AM EDT
Police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the alleged armed kidnapping of a Chinese student in the Toronto area last month.
On Tuesday, York Regional Police said a 33-year-old man was arrested at a residence in Brampton, Ont., just east of Toronto.
More to come…
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Mom who pried cougar's jaws off son shares chilling story
- Quebec minister says police could intervene if people disobey religious symbols law
- Police arrest second suspect in alleged kidnapping of Chinese student
- Lotto Max changes: Jackpot going up, two weekly draws
- Judge banishes Ontario man from Prince Edward Island for two years