

The Canadian Press





Hamilton police say they've arrested an eighth person in connection with a vandalism spree in the city earlier this year.

Roughly 30 people descended on Hamilton's Locke Street in early March, setting off fireworks and smashing windows of local businesses.

Police say the incident was tied to a local anarchist book fair that took place nearby on the same weekend.

They estimated the vandalism caused about $100,000 in damage.

Last week police issued a warrant for a suspect in the case, and today they say he was arrested in London, Ont., over the weekend.

Police had previously arrested and charged seven people in connection with the incident.