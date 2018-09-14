Police arrest 73-year-old Whitehorse man in relation to mail bomb
A home on Clark Drive in Port Alice sits behind police tape after an apparently targeted mail bomb explosion. Wed.,Sept. 12, 2018. (CTV Vancouver Island)
The Canadian Press
Published Friday, September 14, 2018 7:36PM EDT
WHITEHORSE -- Police have arrested a 73-year-old Whitehorse man in relation to a mail bombing in Port Alice, B.C., earlier this week.
Whitehorse RCMP made the arrest Thursday and also asked residents of an apartment building to evacuate while they conducted a search, "out of an abundance of caution."
Residents were allowed to return home later that evening.
On Sept. 11, an explosion injured a retired pulp mill worker when a mail bomb went off after he opened a package at his home.
Shannon MacGregor drove her neighbour, Roger Nepper to the local clinic after she saw smoke coming from his house as returned home from grocery shopping.
Deputy Mayor Bruce Lloyd said Nepper is in his mid 60s and a former local boxing coach.
