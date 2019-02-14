

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police say they've arrested 32 people allegedly linked to a drug trafficking ring in eastern Quebec and New Brunswick.

The arrests carried out today are in connection with drug distribution networks controlled by the Hells Angels.

Among those arrested were Eric Blanchette, who police say is a prospect member of the Hells Angels chapter in New Brunswick, and his brother Yanick.

The organization, known as the "Eastern Network," controlled drug distribution in the Lower St-Lawrence, Gaspe and Iles-de-la-Madeleine.

Police say 48 seizures took place last month leading to today's arrests.

The arrests took place in more than 30 towns in Quebec and New Brunswick. Suspects are to appear in provincial courthouses in Iles-de-la-Madeleine, Perce, Rimouski and Quebec City. Police say four suspects are still being sought.