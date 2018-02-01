Police apologize for arresting wrong man in Ontario bomb threat investigation
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, February 1, 2018 11:24AM EST
PETERBOROUGH, Ont. - Police are apologizing to a 62-year-old man from Peterborough, Ont., after arresting him in connection to an investigation into bomb threats made to local businesses.
They say the man was arrested after an initial bomb threat was made Jan. 22, but another threat was made later that day and two more the following day.
Police say they were able to trace the calls to Coboconk, Ont., about 80 kilometres northwest of Peterborough, with assistance from Ontario Provincial Police.
Officials say a 37-year-old man from Coboconk was arrested Monday and charged with three counts of public mischief and breach of a conditional sentence.
Police say the charges against the Peterborough man were withdrawn on Tuesday, and they apologized to him for any inconvenience or embarrassment the arrest caused him.
