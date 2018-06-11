Polar bear hitches ride on iceberg, visits coastal Newfoundland town
A polar bear is seen in St. Lunaire-Griquet, N.L., on Sunday, June 10, 2018. (Iceberg Festival Committee, Thresa Burden)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, June 11, 2018 12:56PM EDT
ST. ANTHONY, N.L. -- Mother Nature came through in a big way to help cap off an annual Newfoundland iceberg festival.
The icebergs moved in, bringing with them a special visitor -- a polar bear.
After people donned costumes for the polar bear dip Sunday morning in Raleigh, N.L., a real polar bear came ashore that evening in nearby St. Lunaire-Griquet on Newfoundland's Great Northern Peninsula.
Thresa Burden, who lives in the town, says the healthy-looking bear wandered curiously near some sheds along the shoreline.
She says the bear was seen swimming towards an opening to the Atlantic Ocean and has not been spotted today, so its assumed the animal hopped back on the pack ice to continue its journey.
Burden says it's not unusual for a polar bear to come ashore in the community, but it was surprising to see one so late into spring.
It's the last day of this years festival and look who decided to visit! This Polar Bear was sighted in St. Lunaire-Griquet tonight!!Posted by The Iceberg Festival on Sunday, 10 June 2018
