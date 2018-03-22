

The Canadian Press





HEARTS DELIGHT, N.L. - Fisheries officials say a pod of dolphins that has been trapped in a Newfoundland harbour since Sunday was further enclosed by ice overnight.

Heavy ice off Heart's Delight has cut off the exit route for the white-beaked dolphins, leaving them stranded in a small pool of open water.

Fisheries Department spokesman Kevin Guest says that pool became much smaller and pushed the dolphins closer to shore as winds shifted overnight.

Guest says an excavator on the harbour's edge has been breaking up ice today in an attempt to widen their swimming area.

He says the dolphins appear healthy, and Fisheries officials as well as the Whale Release and Strandings Group are monitoring the situation closely.

Residents of the small Newfoundland community have become fixated on the plight of the dolphins, regularly feeding and checking on them.

1/2 #DFONL Fishery Officers continue to closely monitor the situation of dolphins enclosed by ice in Heart’s Delight. There was no change in the situation overnight, and the dolphins remain enclosed by the ice. (Photos from Tuesday). pic.twitter.com/TmrgMWbT1K — DFO_NL (@DFO_NL) March 21, 2018