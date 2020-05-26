OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to provide an update on the national push to procure personal protective equipment, as public health officials are bracing for a potential second wave with reopening efforts underway.

Throughout the pandemic Canada’s attempts to procure essential supplies have been a struggle, with the latest data from Public Services and Procurement Canada showing that just a fraction of what has been ordered has arrived.

For example, of the more than 29,000 ventilators Canada has ordered, just 203 have arrived. Of the more than 104 million N95 respirator masks ordered, fewer than 12 million have been received and of those, 9.8 million didn’t pass testing for use in medical settings.

It has been more than two months since Trudeau first announced the federal government’s plan to supplement international procurement efforts, which have been described as a “Wild West” battle to outbid other nations also scrambling to stock up.

Moving to rely on domestic supply, the federal government offered Canadian businesses and manufacturers incentives to retool their production lines to start mass-supplying life-saving medical supplies like ventilators, face masks, gowns, and sanitizer.

As of last month the government had heard from 6,000 companies looking to help, and contracts were in the works with more than a dozen, now at work making everything from COVID-19 test kits, to face shields and surgical masks.

This was done in anticipation of shortages and concern that the COVID-19 outbreak would overwhelm hospitals.

While shortages of PPE have been the reality across many health facilities, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday that the first wave—which appears to be on the decline—did not exceed the capacity of the health-care system.

Though, the need to continue to stock up is there given the ongoing rollout of economic reopening measures putting more people back on the job and in environments where potential exposure could occur.

“I think you can never be overly prepared and that we need to just keep going with some of these capacity developments,” said Tam.