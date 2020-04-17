OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be rounding out the week with another update on the federal government’s COVID-19 plans, as Canada and the United States have agreed to extend the current closure of the border to all non-essential travel for at least another month.

Following a Thursday evening call with the premiers, Trudeau is set to face questions about further details and rollout of a promised federal-provincial agreement to top-up the salaries of essential workers like those in long-term care homes.

On Wednesday he announced the federal government was working to cost-share a wage boost for essential front-line staff who are making less than $2,500 a month.

According to a PMO readout, all on the call “agreed on the urgent need to ensure long-term care facilities have the resources they need to protect the health and well-being of their residents and workers.”

Nearly half of all novel coronavirus deaths in Canada are linked to long-term care homes.

The provincial, territorial, and federal leaders also are said to have come to a consensus that the physical distancing, self-isolation and quarantine measures in place remain “essential.”

Meanwhile, talks continue about whether and how the House of Commons could resume sittings on Monday. All four recognized parties need to come to some agreement if the current suspension, which ends on April 20, is to be extended.

The Conservatives would like to resume some form of physically distant in-person sitting in the House of Commons chamber for four days a week, the Bloc Quebecois have said they are not in favour of in-person sessions given the current public health guidance, while the New Democrats and Liberals have indicated their desire for something in between.

Until the technical and procedural logistics of a fully virtual parliament can be established and proposed, the federal Liberals are suggesting a hybrid of limited in-person sittings of the House with question and answer periods as the Conservatives are keen for, supplemented by virtual meetings that would eliminate the need for all House administration staff and security to regularly reenter the building.