OTTAWA -- Wednesday’s update on COVID-19 measures from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is set to include additional measures for Canadian students and young people who have seen their education and job prospects altered during the pandemic.

Some students have voiced concerns that they are not eligible for the $2,000 per month Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which has already been expanded to include part-time and seasonal workers.

In order to be eligible, applicants must have earned at least $5,000 in the past 12 months or in 2019 as a whole, and some college and university students who only work casual, part-time, or summer jobs earn less than that.

The federal government has committed to closing some of the gaps that have been identified with the emergency aid program amid criticism that many Canadians were left out. The government said that their initial focus would be on getting money to as many people as possible and fine-tuning the criteria later.

Already, the federal government has announced temporary changes to the Canada Summer Jobs program to help students find work in a largely locked-down country once their summer begins.

Now, employers who hire summer students can apply for a subsidy of up to 100 per cent of the provincial or territorial hourly minimum wage. This is aimed at helping create up to 70,000 jobs for Canadians between the ages of 15 and 30, and giving them work experience and an income, the government says.

The prime minister continuing to roll out expansions and updated financial assistance indicates, as Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam continues to say, that the economy is still weeks away from reopening.

Though, the measures in place appear to have been effective in avoiding an “explosive outbreak” Tam said on Tuesday. Nonetheless, she’s encouraging all sectors of society to start thinking now about how they could adapt their day-to-day activities to maintain physical distancing until there is a treatment or vaccine for the virus.

As of Wednesday morning there are 38,422 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Canada, and there have been 1,834 deaths.