PM Trudeau thanks community for helping battle floods in Bracebridge, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, May 9, 2019 5:24AM EDT
BRACEBRIDGE, Ont. -- Justin Trudeau was in Bracebridge, Ont., Wednesday in the aftermath of heavy flooding.
Trudeau thanked emergency responders, civic leaders and volunteers for helping deal with the situation.
He said the community showed real resilience.
The prime minister also praised members of the Canadian Armed Forces for helping flooded areas.
Bracebridge, more than two hours north of Toronto was flooded in 2013, but this year was far worse.
Trudeau also warned that more extreme weather events will occur in future as the climate changes.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- PM Trudeau thanks community for helping battle floods in Bracebridge, Ont.
- B.C. to release reports on money laundering by organized crime in real estate
- Winnipeg man guilty of murder in Indigenous woman's death
- Christian woman acquitted of blasphemy in Pakistan arrives in Canada
- Lawyers to present final arguments today in Dennis Oland murder trial