OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he intends to take a serological test once an effective model becomes available, because he was exposed to his wife Sophie when she had COVID-19.

“I think serological testing is an important part of understanding exactly how COVID-19 has been present in the country, including in people who haven’t displayed any symptoms at all. And as soon as those tests become more largely available to Canadians I will certainly insure that I am one of them,” he told reporters at Rideau Cottage on Tuesday.

In mid-March the prime minister entered self-isolation with his family after his wife tested positive for the virus, but over the course of her illness—which she has now recovered from—Trudeau said he did not display any symptoms.

Health Canada has approved an Italian blood test that can detect COVID-19 antibodies. While not yet available for the general public, it is being used in Canadian labs to determine if a blood sample contains COVID-19 antibodies, evidence that a person was exposed to the virus and has recovered.

MORE PPE COMING

Trudeau also announced that the government is increasing its orders of personal protective equipment, noting that so far more than 40 planeloads of supplies have arrived in Canada and have been delivered to front-line workers, as domestic companies continue to produce much-needed medical gear. This comes as public health officials are bracing for a potential second wave with reopening efforts underway.

Among the latest measures: the federal government has signed a contract with General Motors to produce 10 million face masks, with production underway, and a new contract has been signed that will see an additional 10,000 ventilators ready this summer.

“On testing, we’re also making progress. We are supporting companies and research centres across the country as they develop new, improved COVID-19 test kits and products,” Trudeau said.

Throughout the pandemic Canada’s attempts to procure essential supplies have been a struggle, with the latest data from Public Services and Procurement Canada showing that just a fraction of what has been ordered has arrived.

For example, of the more than 29,000 ventilators Canada has ordered, just 203 have arrived. Of the more than 104 million N95 respirator masks ordered, fewer than 12 million have been received and of those, 9.8 million didn’t pass testing for use in medical settings.

It has been more than two months since Trudeau first announced the federal government’s plan to supplement international procurement efforts, which have been described as a “Wild West” battle to outbid other nations also scrambling to stock up.

Moving to rely on domestic supply, the federal government offered Canadian businesses and manufacturers incentives to retool their production lines to start mass-supplying life-saving medical supplies like ventilators, face masks, gowns, and sanitizer.

As of last month the government had heard from 6,000 companies looking to help, and contracts were in the works with more than a dozen, now at work making everything from COVID-19 test kits, to face shields and surgical masks.

This was done in anticipation of shortages and concern that the COVID-19 outbreak would overwhelm hospitals.

While shortages of PPE have been the reality across many health facilities, Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Monday that the first wave—which appears to be on the decline—did not exceed the capacity of the health-care system.

Though, the need to continue to stock up is there given the ongoing rollout of economic reopening measures putting more people back on the job and in environments where potential exposure could occur.

“I think you can never be overly prepared and that we need to just keep going with some of these capacity developments,” said Tam.