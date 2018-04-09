

CTVNews.ca Staff





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his hockey-playing son Xavier were among the visitors to the members of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash this weekend who are recovering in hospital.

A family member of Ryan Straschnitzki, one of the injured players, posted a photo of Trudeau at his bedside on Sunday at the Royal University Hospital in Saskatoon.

"We may not agree on Politics. But we sure do agree on Support. Sure am proud our Prime Minister and his son showing up and chatting hockey. Thank you very much," he tweeted.

Among the other visitors to the injured players were former NHL players Sheldon Kennedy and Bob Wilkiewho experienced a similar tragedy as members of the Swift Current Broncos. In 1986 four people were killed when the team’s bus crashed.

Edmonton Oilers' head coach Todd McLellan; Calgary Flames head coach Glen Gulutzan; and Hockey Night in Canada personalities Ron Maclean and Don Cherry also visited the survivors.

Trudeau, Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe, and Regina-Wascana, Sask. MP and Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale attended Sunday’s vigil at the Elgar Petersen Arena, but did not speak.

