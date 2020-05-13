OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is poised to offer more detail about last month’s promises of nearly $1 billion in emergency aid to regional development agencies and is expected to have more to say about supports for students.

A month ago, the government promised $962 million to help smaller firms with funds through their regional development agencies and to help small businesses in rural areas access aid.

Economic Development Minister Melanie Joly said, at the time, the objective is protecting “Main Streets,” but little detail has been provided since then explaining how this funding would be allocated.

The prime minister is also expected to expand on the $9 billion aid package for students which passed Parliament during the last round of emergency sittings. Another is slated for Wednesday afternoon.

It has been two months since Trudeau’s first Rideau Cottage address. At that time, the advice to Canadians was to avoid all non-essential travel but the Canada-U.S. border remained open.

Now, sources have confirmed to CTV News that talks are underway to extend the restrictions prohibiting all non-essential travel across the border for the second time.

This comes as Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that the severity of the outbreak in the United States means Americans “present a risk to Canada.”

Trudeau has vowed to move with caution when it comes to any eventual loosening of travel restrictions.

Last month, Canada and the United States agreed to greed to extend the current closure for at least another month, which is set to expire on May 21.

Now, as parts of both countries begin gradually reopening, federal officials are in discussion with Homeland Security to establish an agreement on pushing off the loosening of cross-border travel restrictions for another month, to June 21.

The agreement, as it stands, exempts the flow of trade and commerce, as well as vital health-care workers such as nurses who live and work on opposite sides of the border.

While agreement on an extension is not guaranteed, last week Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland said the discussions around keeping travel restrictions in place have remained “very neighbourly.”

With files from CTV News’ Michel Boyer