PM sidesteps guest-list controversy, urges focus on 'important issues' at L.A. summit

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric participate in a joint news conference in Ottawa, June 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and President of the Republic of Chile Gabriel Boric participate in a joint news conference in Ottawa, June 6, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

MORE NEWS FROM CANADA

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

U.S. official vows 'forceful response' if North Korea tests nuke

The South Korean and U.S. militaries flew 20 fighter jets over waters off South Korea's western coast Tuesday in a continued show of force as a senior U.S. official warned of a forceful response if North Korea goes ahead with its first nuclear test explosion in nearly five years.

Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy in U.S. Capitol riot

The former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group and other members have been charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying U.S. President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory, authorities said Monday.

W5 HIGHLIGHTS

Toronto

Ottawa

Barrie

Kitchener

London

Windsor

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver

Politics

Health

Sci-Tech

Entertainment

Business

Lifestyle

Sports

Autos

STAY CONNECTED

Follow CTV News on Social