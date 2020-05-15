OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says the 75 per cent federal wage subsidy program is being expanded by three months, to the end of August. The federal government is also expanding the eligibility for the financial aid program, and is committing $450 million towards temporary wage assistance for medical researchers whose work is unrelated to COVID-19 but has been impacted by the pandemic.

A week ago, shortly after the latest national jobs numbers showed Canada had experienced record-high job losses for two months running, Trudeau said the subsidy program would be extended past June 6, but no further details have been provided.

Now, Trudeau says with a lot of places looking to reopen, they need to be able to bring back workers or hire additional staff to accommodate the changed reality COVID-19 and the public health prevention measures require.

He said that Finance Minister Bill Morneau will have more to say about coming expansions to the eligibility criteria. Trudeau also said the 30 per cent revenue decline threshold is among aspects the government is reconsidering.

The subsidy is on the first $58,700 of an employee’s salary, providing up to $847 a week per employee and, as it was implemented, it was set to be in place for 12 weeks, retroactive to March 15, for businesses and charities.

The subsidy was implemented to incentivize employers to keep staff on the payroll or bring back those who were laid off because the business couldn’t afford to keep them on while shut down. Initially projected to cost $73 billion, it has been considered the largest economic program in Canadian history.

As of last week, 1.7 million workers are having their wages subsidized.

The federal government has signalled that there’s hope, with more businesses using the wage subsidy, many of the millions of Canadians receiving the Canada Emergency Response Benefit would come off of that $2,000 per month program and be back on the job.

$450M FOR NON COVID-19 RESEARCH WAGE SUBSIDY

And in an effort to avoid further layoffs, the prime minister has announced $450 million to help researchers and research institutions who have seen their labs close or that are facing having to lay off staff as donations and other funds have been diverted to the COVID-19 fight.

This money will be going to universities and affiliated research institutes that have been affected by the pandemic, to provide temporary support on wages through federal granting agencies, Trudeau said.

Some 15,000 health researchers and lab technicians at hospitals and medical institutes across the country who have seen their work halted as it’s not COVID-19 related, and are facing funding pressures as the nation prioritizes the pandemic.

Asked about the researchers’ predicament earlier this week, Trudeau said he would look into the issue and make sure “scientists get the support they need.”