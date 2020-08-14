OTTAWA -- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has confirmed that two Canadians are among those killed in last week's deadly explosion in Beirut.

In a written statement, Trudeau offers his “deepest condolences” to the family and friends of the two Canadians.

He says his thoughts remain with other Canadians injured or missing as a result of the tragedy.

Trudeau does not disclose the names but CBC reports that one of the two dead Canadians is a three-year-old girl, Alexandra Naggear, who suffered a head injury from the impact of the explosion and died in hospital two days later.

The Aug. 4 blast has been blamed on negligent storage of tonnes of ammonium nitrate.

It killed more than 150 people, injured thousands more and levelled large swaths of Beirut.

It is with a heavy heart that I can confirm two Canadians lost their lives in last week’s tragic explosion in Lebanon. To their families and friends, know that we are here for you - we are mourning with you and we are keeping you in our thoughts. https://t.co/PjdBeO2lIC — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) August 14, 2020

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug 14, 2020.