Planning for papal visit to Canada continue as Pope Francis cancels Africa trip
Plans continue to move forward for Pope Francis's visit to Canada, even as the pontiff cancels a planned trip to Africa on doctors' orders.
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops says it is in regular contact with Vatican officials regarding the trip scheduled for next month.
Pope Francis is scheduled to stop in Alberta, Quebec and Nunavut from July 24 to July 29 to apologize for the Roman Catholic Church's role in residential schools.
Neil MacCarthy, spokesman for the archdiocese of Toronto, says care is being taken to ensure significant periods of rest for the Pope during the Canadian visit.
The trip to Congo and South Sudan was scheduled to take place earlier in the month.
The Vatican says it was postponed because of the 85-year-old pontiff's ongoing knee problems.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 10, 2022.
U.S. lifts COVID-19 test requirement for international travel
The Biden administration is lifting its requirement that international air travellers to the U.S. take a COVID-19 test within a day before boarding their flights, easing one of the last remaining government mandates meant to contain the spread of the coronavirus.
Half a million passengers faced delays on international flights at Pearson in May
Nearly half a million passengers were held up after arriving aboard international flights at Toronto's Pearson airport last month. Scenes of endless security and customs queues at large Canadian airports have played out all spring, with peak travel season still weeks away.
Repaying CERB that you've already been taxed on? Here are your options
When some Canadians began receiving notices that they had to return pandemic relief money given out as part of the Canada Emergency Response Benefit (CERB) program, one of the most commonly-asked questions was: but what if I already paid taxes on these funds? Canada Revenue Agency says there are processes to adjust that.
Trump claims daughter Ivanka 'checked out' and wasn't looking at election results
A day after the House January 6 committee revealed previously unseen video of former U.S. President Donald Trump's daughter and senior adviser, Ivanka Trump, saying she accepted then-Attorney General Bill Barr's statement that the Justice Department found no fraud sufficient to overturn the election, the former president said she had "long since checked out."
Quebec sword attacker sentenced to life in prison, no parole for 25 years
The man found guilty of using a sword to murder and maim in Quebec City's historic district on Halloween 2020 has been sentenced to life in prison with no possibility of parole for 25 years.
Key takeaways from the Jan. 6 panel hearing into U.S. Capitol attack
U.S. House investigators are making the case to the American public in a prime-time hearing that the violent insurrection by U.S. President Donald Trump's supporters should not be forgotten. While the basics of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol are well known, the committee is trying to tell the story of how it happened.
Prince William goes undercover to highlight a big issue
Homelessness and long-term unemployment aren't problems we generally associate with the royals, who've been born into a job for life and enjoy all the security, grand palaces and state dinners that come with privilege. That might explain the surprise of London's commuters on Wednesday, when Prince William popped up on the city's streets, selling copies of the Big Issue magazine.
Quebec only issuing marriage certificates in French under Bill 96, causing immediate fallout
As of last week, under Bill 96, Quebec will only issue marriage certificates in French, according to a letter sent to wedding officiants in the province. Some couples have already decided to tie the knot in Ontario.
Dramatic increase in children and youth seeking gender treatments has some experts alarmed
CTV's W5 investigates the increase in youth seeking gender treatments and procedures, and whether there are enough safeguards in place for those wishing to transition.
NDAs: How a legal document designed to protect trade secrets has morphed into a tool to silence survivors
W5 investigates a growing campaign to end the over-use of non-disclosure agreements, especially involving allegations of sexual harassment and assault. 'Hush Money' airs Saturday at 7pm on CTV.
Tumultuous times in House of Windsor raise concerns about monarchy's future
With Prince Andrew the latest in a string of British royal scandals, is the House of Windsor starting to crumble?
Ketamine and psilocybin, better known as party drugs, showing promise for treatment of mood disorders
W5 investigates an unconventional treatment for severe depression and PTSD that involves the drug ketamine.
Nearly two decades after working at a pulp mill, workers complain their health was compromised
In 2002, the owners of the mill in Dryden, Ont. started a project to reduce emissions, but workers on the construction project complain that they were exposed to toxic chemicals that damaged their health. CTV's W5 spoke with some of the workers about what they went through.
Sexual abuse in the military: Soldiers speak of systemic problems in a 'toxic culture'
W5 investigates sexual misconduct in the military, and interviews Canadian soldiers who claim they were sexually abused while serving their country.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Former dog sled owner quits after learning about alleged gassing of dogs by business partners
A former dog sled owner opens up after watching the W5 documentary 'Dogs in Distress.' She left her large-scale dog sledding operation shortly after the program aired. XP Mi-Loup has since shut down in Quebec.
Private investigator hunts for clues in missing patient cases at North Bay Psychiatric Hospital
Dawn Carisse went missing from the North Bay Psychiatric Hospital more than 2 decades ago. She vanished without a trace. Now a private investigator turned podcaster is finding new clues for her family.
Ontario records 20 per cent week-over week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations
Ontario is reporting a 20 per cent week-over-week decline in COVID-19 hospitalizations as most public health indicators continue to improve heading into the summer.
Things to do in Toronto this weekend
There are a number of festivals and celebrations taking place across Toronto this weekend, some of which are being hosted in-person for the first time since the onset of the pandemic.
Mayor Watson says staff 'satisfied' LRT system was substantially complete and ready for launch
The Ottawa Light Rail Transit Public Inquiry released the transcripts of 87 witness interviews on Friday ahead of the start of public hearings on Monday.
Here's when gas prices will hit a new record high in Ottawa this weekend
Canadians for Affordable Energy president Dan McTeague says prices will rise another three cents a litre on Saturday, to 215.9 cents a litre.
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
OPP investigating assault in Orillia
One person has been injured in an assault in Orillia.
Trent-Severn Waterway levels rising
Due to increased rain, boaters can expect higher than normal water levels in the Trent-Severn waterways.
16-year-old arrested in connection to string of robberies in Waterloo Region
Police have arrested one of three suspects wanted in a string of recent violent robberies in Waterloo Region.
Kitchener man charged after hit-and-run with teen cyclist
An 85-year-old Kitchener man has been charged after a 15-year-old cyclist was hit by a vehicle on Highway 89, east of Mount Forest.
‘Be silly and just skate’: Roller skating takes over Kitchener Market
Community roller disco is back in the City of Kitchener.
Child upgraded to 'serious condition' after fall from apartment window
A child remains in hospital in serious condition after falling from the window of an apartment building, according to police.
Extortion and arson charges laid after incidents at North London home
A string of incidents at a London home has led to charges for two people, according to police.
Photos released of home invasion suspects
OPP have released photos of two suspects after a home invasion in Southwold Township.
Detroit-Windsor Tunnel toll discount to be offered for EV drivers
Electric vehicle owners will be paying less at the Detroit-Windsor Tunnel in September.
COVID-19 case rate drops 31 per cent, hospitalizations also down in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations over the past week.
Unemployment rate drops in Windsor: Stats Can
The unemployment rate in Windsor is going down.
Quebec announces tax incentives for first-time homebuyers
Quebec wants to facilitate first-time homeownership with new tax incentives announced Thursday by Finance Minister Eric Girard.
Officials say congested radio system worked as designed during N.S. mass shooting
The radio communications system used by the RCMP during Nova Scotia's mass shooting worked as it was designed to -- even if officers struggled to get messages through because of network congestion, officials told an inquiry Thursday.
N.S. shooting inquiry: Bureaucracy and muddled advice in RCMP's search for helicopter
The inquiry investigating the Nova Scotia mass shooting has released new details about the Mounties' scramble to find an aircraft to track down the killer on the night of April 18, 2020.
North Preston celebrates life of young boy killed in December
There was a special celebration Thursday in a community outside Halifax to honour the life of a young boy who was killed in December.
'It grew beyond its community roots': Osborne Village cancels Canada Day Street Festival
There will be no street festival in Osborne Village this Canada Day.
Woman who filed workplace complaint against Manitoba's top First Nations chief goes public
A woman who filed a complaint against Manitoba’s top First Nations chief has made her name public.
Manitoba’s post-pandemic recovery: which sectors are still feeling the effects of COVID
Manitoba’s workforce shrank slightly in May, the labour force losing 500 jobs, bucking a recent trend of economic gains following the removal of pandemic-related restrictions, according to new federal data.
'Alberta is back': Unemployment rate drops in May, sitting at 5.3 per cent
Alberta's unemployment rate continued its downward trend last month, dropping to the lowest May rate the province has seen since 2014.
RCMP seek details on possible child abduction in Cochrane, Alta.
Authorities in Cochrane, Alta. are seeking public information in regards to the latest alleged child abduction attempt in the town.
Elks going back to 'square one' after dismal 2021 season: head coach
Chris Jones didn’t mince words when asked about the state of the Edmonton Elks as they attempt to recover from one of the worst seasons in franchise history — and a pre-season that hasn’t answered a lot of lingering questions about this team.
Planning for Pope's Canadian visit still moving 'forward,' despite Africa trip cancellation: officials
The Catholic Archdiocese of Edmonton says planning continues for Pope Francis' visit to Canada in July, despite the pontiff cancelling an upcoming trip to Africa because of knee issues.
BC Ferries sailings both cancelled and reinstated this weekend
BC Ferries is cancelling a number of sailings this weekend due to staffing shortages.
Driver crashes through overpass guardrail, plunges toward Highway 1 below
Police say a driver is lucky to only have minor injuries after her car plummeted from an overpass, nearly landing on Highway 1 Thursday.
Full-scale search for boater near Vancouver suspended, now a missing persons case
The full-scale search for a boater who went missing in the waters south of West Vancouver has been suspended.
Conservative party on track for Sept. 10 leadership convention despite being behind processing memberships
Despite a record number of potential voters, the Conservative Party of Canada's National Council President says the party has 'a good time-frame' to get a preliminary membership list out to the candidates.
More than 600,000 may be eligible to vote in Conservative leadership race: party
Conservative Party leadership candidates can expect that 'well over' 600,000 members will place a vote to decide who among them should take over the party's top post, executive director Wayne Benson says.
Bank of Canada sounds alarm on economic risk of high household debt amid soaring inflation
With interest rates set to keep rising, the Bank of Canada is sounding the alarm on the risk record high house prices and an increasing number of households with high mortgage debt could have on the Canadian economy.
Concern in LGBTQ2S+ community over monkeypox fact sheet from Alberta Health
Alberta has now confirmed four cases of monkeypox. The province's Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Deena Hinshaw made the announcement during Thursday's COVID-19 press conference.
Breast cancer drug could help more patients: researchers
For the first time, a drug targeting a protein that drives breast cancer growth has been shown to work against tumours with very low levels of the protein.
Antidote-blocking benzodiazepines 'rapidly' increasing in B.C.'s street drug supply: overdose report
More people died of illicit drug overdoses in British Columbia in the first third of the year than ever before in the province, just-released data shows, in part because the street supply contains more of an antidote-blocking drug.
Fossilized bones from Europe's largest meat-eating dinosaur found
Fossilized bones discovered on a rocky seashore on England's Isle of Wight are the remains of a meat-eating dinosaur that may be larger than any other known from Europe, a beast that was a cousin of the biggest carnivorous dinosaur species on record.
Is Web3 the next phase of the internet?
The next phase of the internet may be underway, according to some analysts, amid growing interest in Web3, which imagines a decentralized web reliant on blockchain technology.
Wreck of 17th-century royal warship found off U.K. coast
Explorers and historians are telling the world about the discovery of the wreck of a royal warship that sank in 1682 while carrying a future king of England, Ireland and Scotland.
Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in California
Britney Spears has married her longtime partner Sam Asghari at a Southern California ceremony that came months after the pop superstar won her freedom from a court conservatorship.
Movie reviews: 'Jurassic World Dominion' proves bigger isn't always better
This week, pop culture critic Richard Crouse reviews new movies: 'Jurassic World Dominion,' 'Hustle' and 'Fire Island.'
Rebel Wilson says she's dating a woman after finding her 'Disney Princess'
Rebel Wilson has revealed that she is a member of the LGBTQ community during Pride Month by announcing she is in a relationship with fashion designer Ramona Agruma.
Gas prices in Ontario could jump to another record high this weekend
The average price of gas in the Greater Toronto Area and most of southern Ontario is set to reach a new record this weekend.
Unemployment rate falls to new record low as wages ramp up: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the economy added 40,000 jobs in May, driven by a gain in full-time jobs as the labour market continued to tighten. The increase came as the unemployment rate fell to 5.1 per cent, the lowest rate since at least 1976 which is as far back as comparable data goes.
Dutch government angers farmers with tough emission goals
The Dutch government unveiled goals Friday to drastically reduce emissions of nitrogen oxides to protect the environment, a plan that would lead to major upheavals in the Netherlands' multibillion dollar agriculture industry and has already angered some farmers.
Cop's best friend: Dog injured in stabbing adopted by Quebec police officer who saved her
When staff at the Quebec City animal protection service (SPA) met Zoe, a Boston terrier who'd suffered multiple stab wounds, they weren't sure if she'd make it.
What should I do if I encounter a great white shark? Dalhousie researcher offers tips
A marine biology student at Dalhousie University in Halifax is educating people about great white sharks as they migrate north to feed this summer.
Kyle Lowry Road: Toronto street to be named after beloved former Raptor
A street in a Toronto neighbourhood will soon be named after beloved former Raptors star Kyle Lowry.
Paris police chief apologizes for the pepper spraying of Champions League final fans
The Paris police chief apologized for and justified the pepper spraying of fans and families amid the chaos that engulfed the Champions League final last month outside the Stade de France.
Pomp and fractures: Defectors open Saudi-funded golf series
At a distance it looked like a military flypast and Grenadier Guards trumpeting in a royal-style occasion. Only it wasn't an extension of Queen Elizabeth II's Jubilee celebrations but the launch of the Saudi-funded golf breakaway, attempting to bring a sense of faux regal pageantry to the rebellion splitting the sport.
ANALYSIS | Apple's latest frontier is to power the dashboard of your next car
Apple Inc wants to power the dashboard of your next car, but first it must convince automakers they will not end up surrendering future profits to the iPhone company like the makers of flip-phone handsets.
-
U.S. officials: Goodyear knew of defective RV tires as early as 2002
Federal investigators say Goodyear knew that some of its recreational vehicle tires could fail and cause severe crashes, yet it didn't recall them for as many as 20 years.
-
These 10 gas-saving tips actually work and will save you money
Gas prices have smashed records in recent weeks as the world grapples with Russia's invasion of Ukraine and demand has soared as the economy reopens.