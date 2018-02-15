Plane lands in Toronto after severe turbulence injures multiple people
Ambulances are seen at Toronto Pearson International Airport after a plane landed following a spell of intense turbulence that injured several people on board. (Source: Tom Podolec, Twitter)
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Thursday, February 15, 2018 8:41PM EST
Last Updated Thursday, February 15, 2018 8:47PM EST
A passenger flight was forced to land in Toronto after a severe spell of turbulence caused multiple people on board to sustain injuries.
Peel Paramedics say three flight attendants were injured inside the plane. Ambulances arrived on the tarmac and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital.
The injuries were described as minor.
The flight, which was en route to San Jose, made the decision to turn back. It landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport shortly after 8 p.m.
Early reports suggest that the plane was an Air Canada Rouge flight.
More to come…
Air Canada Rouge #AC1806 to San Jose declared an emergency near Knoxville and returned to Toronto.
Emergency services responding airside for four patients needing care @Peel_Paramedics @PearsonFire4382 @flightradar24 @AirCanada pic.twitter.com/GHMqZtsH4V
