

CTVNews.ca Staff





A passenger flight was forced to land in Toronto after a severe spell of turbulence caused multiple people on board to sustain injuries.

Peel Paramedics say three flight attendants were injured inside the plane. Ambulances arrived on the tarmac and rushed the victims to a nearby hospital.

The injuries were described as minor.

The flight, which was en route to San Jose, made the decision to turn back. It landed at Toronto Pearson International Airport shortly after 8 p.m.

Early reports suggest that the plane was an Air Canada Rouge flight.

More to come…