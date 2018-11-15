Plane crash-lands in N.L. with 50 people aboard, minor injuries reported
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, November 15, 2018 1:13PM EST
STEPHENVILLE, N.L. -- Officials say a plane has crash-landed at a western Newfoundland airport.
Stephenville Mayor Tom Rose says the nose gear collapsed on a PAL Airlines plane as it was landing just after noon local time today.
Rose says about 50 people were on board.
He says he believes one person was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
