A plane carrying Canadian citizens home from the centre of the global novel coronavirus outbreak has landed in Vancouver.

The evacuation flight organized by the federal government departed from Wuhan, the Chinese city where the outbreak originated.

The plane was originally due to take off on Wednesday, but was delayed due to bad weather.

Several dozen more Canadian passengers left China on board a United States government flight that departed a few hours later.

All evacuees from Wuhan will spend 14 days under quarantine at Canadian Forces Base Trenton, where they will be monitored to see if they have contracted the virus.

Canadian officials have documented five cases of coronavirus in the country so far and say the quarantine is necessary to ensure the virus doesn't spread further.

