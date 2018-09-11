

The Canadian Press





A small plane missing in British Columbia for almost a year has been found in southeastern B.C., not far from the area where it was believed to have crashed.

Revelstoke RCMP say the crew of a ambulance service helicopter notified them Monday after spotting the wreckage of a white and burgundy plane at a remote site outside the city.

The crew was able to confirm the tail marker of the downed plane matches a single-engine Mooney aircraft piloted by 28-year-old Dominic Neron of Alberta.

Neron and his girlfriend, 31-year old Ashley Bourgeault, were travelling from Penticton to Edmonton when the crash happened on Nov. 25.

Officials were able to narrow the search to a region 18 kilometres outside Revelstoke, based on information from radar and a cellphone tower that picked up a signal from Neron's cellphone.

A search was called off after nine days.

Mounties say they are investigating with the B.C. Coroners Service and a team, including forensic identification experts, has reached the remote site.