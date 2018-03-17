

Jeff Lagerquist, CTVNews.ca Staff





Victoria’s upscale Rockland neighbourhood is about to get 100 new clucking, pecking residents in a single backyard. The news has ruffled the feathers of a few locals.

The property owner plans to give away fresh eggs from the hens to the roughly 45 tenants that live in her rooming house on the two-acre lot.

Wei Tu told CTV Vancouver Island that she will “make sure that everything is taken care of,” and her plans for the yard will help the residents build a “sense of community, grow fresh vegetables, and enjoy fresh eggs.”

Phil Calvert lives next door. He’s already upset about the construction of three large coops blocking his view, not to mention the prospect of living next to 100 chickens.

“The amount of waste, the chicken waste, the scraps and everything like that will stink. And also, it’s going to attract vermin,” he said.

Others are concerned about potential health issues arising from so many birds on one suburban property.

Victoria residents are allowed to keep chickens, geese and ducks in their backyards. The current guidelines from Victoria Animal Control Services states: “There is no maximum number of poultry permitted, but the number must be consistent with use for personal egg consumption.”

According to CTV Vancouver Island, Victoria city council passed a motion on Thursday limiting the number of chickens per yard to 12 hens. If the motion becomes a bylaw, it will mean many of the chickens will have to go.

In any case, Calvert is in a fowl mood about the possibility of 100 chickens on the other side of his fence.

“They are noisy,” he said. “An operation of this size is inappropriate for any kind of urban setting, whether not it’s Rockland or any place.”

With a report from CTV Vancouver Island’s Robert Buffam