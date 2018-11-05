

CTVNews.ca Staff





A B.C. woman is fighting to keep her pit bull after it became violent at a family gathering, sending three people to hospital.

Kyla Johnson told CTV Vancouver Island the attack happened early Saturday morning as her father and her fiancé were playing a video game. Johnson and her aunt were also in the basement suite in Colwood, B.C.

She said Rex the pit bull had not attacked anybody in the six months since she adopted him as a rescue dog, and showed no signs he was about to turn violent.

“We went to go play with him, and something in him just switched,” she said.

“He went after my dad. He jumped on top of my dad.”

Johnson said she jumped on top of Rex and tried to pull her father out from underneath. When that didn’t work, she tried grabbing the dog’s favourite treats and calling him.

“He wouldn’t stop. [My dad’s] screams – they were horrible,” she said through tears.

Rex eventually got off Johnson’s father of his own accord. Johnson said the dog then went after her. Her fiancé and aunt were also attacked before emergency crews arrived at the scene. Johnson said the concern quickly turned to what would happen to Rex.

“I jumped out the window and I flagged down the police and I was like ‘Please don’t shoot my dog; please don’t shoot my dog,’” she said.

“That was the only thing I was worried about.”

Animal control officers were able to subdue the 63-kilogram Rex while paramedics tended to the four people he had injured.

According to the RCMP, one “injured and heavily intoxicated male” was arrested at the scene “after removing his shirt and attempting to fight with officers.”

Rex was taken to an animal shelter. Don Brown, the chief bylaw officer for the Capital Regional District, said the dog “did calm down somewhat” once it was removed from the property. However, Brown said, there was only an “extremely slim” chance that the dog would not be euthanized.

“Obviously this incident was very, very serious with multiple people being bit. It’s highly unlikely that the dog can be rehabilitated,” Brown said.

Johnson disagrees, saying that while she is unaware of what Rex was like in his first four years of life, nothing in the past six months suggested he posed a danger until Saturday.

“This isn’t just a mean dog. This was a dog that everybody loved, everybody always wanted to be around,” she said.

“He was a good dog, and he doesn’t deserve this.”

With reports from CTV Vancouver’s Angela Jung and CTV Vancouver Island