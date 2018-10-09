Pipeline explodes near Prince George, B.C.: RCMP
A large fire can be seen near Prince George, B.C. on Oct. 9, 2018. (Submitted by Crystal Connors)
The RCMP has confirmed that there has been a pipeline explosion in the vicinity of Prince George, B.C.
On social media, witnesses described hearing explosions northeast of the city. Images from the scene show a fiery blaze and a billowing pillar of smoke. No injuries have been reported.
FIRE near Salmon Valley Prince George pic.twitter.com/bUnxWcyWlK— Rockybeach (@rockybeach67) October 10, 2018
Large fire northeast of Prince George - images from UNBC at https://t.co/41fiSHFFYK pic.twitter.com/lrY45guIEO— Peter Jackson (@PeterLJackson) October 10, 2018
