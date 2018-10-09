

CTVNews.ca Staff





The RCMP has confirmed that there has been a pipeline explosion in the vicinity of Prince George, B.C.

On social media, witnesses described hearing explosions northeast of the city. Images from the scene show a fiery blaze and a billowing pillar of smoke. No injuries have been reported.

FIRE near Salmon Valley Prince George pic.twitter.com/bUnxWcyWlK — Rockybeach (@rockybeach67) October 10, 2018