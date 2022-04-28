Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles recalled for undeclared milk
A recall has been ordered for Pimlico Confectioners brand Vegan Fine Hazelnut Truffles because the product contains milk which is not declared on the label.
The truffles were distributed nationally by TJX Canada.
The affected products were sold in 110g packages with a best before date of Jan. 14, 2024.
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by a customer complaint.
The agency says there has been one reported reaction linked to the consumption of the truffles.
Customers should throw out the product or return it to the place of purchase.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28, 2022.
