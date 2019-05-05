Pilot, two passengers killed, one survived in small plane crash in B.C.: Coroner
The Canadian Press
Published Sunday, May 5, 2019 3:05PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, May 5, 2019 6:07PM EDT
SMITHERS, B.C. -- The British Columbia coroner says it is investigating three fatalities after a small plane crashed northeast of Smithers.
Andy Watson, the spokesman for the BC Coroners Service, says in a statement that the service is investigating the death of the pilot and two passengers after the Cessna 182 went down on Saturday.
He says a fourth person who was on the plane survived the crash and was taken to a Vancouver hospital.
Transportation Safety Board spokeswoman Sophie Wistaff says a team of investigators is at the site and will be gathering information and evidence looking into what may have caused the crash.
The Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre said it received a transmission from the plane's emergency locator Saturday morning, prompting a search about 100 kilometres northeast of Smithers.
When the site was found, a rescue technician was lowered by cable from a helicopter to check for survivors and the operation was turned over to police.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- N.S. government orders athletic federation to reinstate high school rugby
- 'Charges pending' after crash kills 2 in downtown Kitchener, Ont.
- Montreal protesters form human chain to protest Quebec's secularism bill
- Liberal candidate hopes he'll reflect more diversity among N.L. politicians
- No winner for $7-million Lotto 649 jackpot