Pilot, passenger killed in plane crash at Brantford Municipal Airport
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, November 13, 2018 9:40AM EST
BRANT COUNTY, Ont. -- Provincial police say two people are dead after a small plane crashed at a municipal airport in Brant County, Ont.
They say officers were called to the airport at 8 a.m. Tuesday to respond to a crash that happened overnight.
They say a Piper-Arrow plane crashed on the property of the Brantford Municipal Airport.
Investigators say both occupants of the plane were killed, but their names can't be released until their families have been notified.
Police say the Transportation Safety Board will be investigating.
