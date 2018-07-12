Pilot dies in small plane crash in Markham, Ont.
The Canadian Press
Published Thursday, July 12, 2018 10:30PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, July 12, 2018 10:58PM EDT
MARKHAM, Ont. -- One person is dead after a small plane crashed near a municipal airport north of Toronto on Thursday evening.
York Region police say the pilot was killed when a plane went down at about 8 p.m. near Toronto/Buttonville Municipal Airport in Markham, Ont..
Insp. Lesley Weller says the crash occurred in an open area just west of the airport, away from any buildings or roads.
She says there were no other injuries.
The pilot's name and age have not yet been released.
The Transportation Safety Board has sent a team of investigators to the scene.
