Photographer captures 'serene' lynx for Canadian Geographic's 2022 Photos of the Year competition

Canadian Geographic has chosen Alan Poelman of Atikokan, Ont., as its 2022 Photographer of the Year. Poelman captured a photo of a lynx looking directly at his camera.

"I was out near a lake I frequented as a kid and I saw him hop across the road," Poelman said of the photo in a press release published on Friday. "I have never been as excited about a photo as I was for the lynx encounter."

Poelman received the $5,000 grand prize for his photo, which captured the judges' attention for its depth, quality and range. The photo was chosen out of more than 6,400 entries.

"Great photography comes down to a combination of location, timing and skill," Alexandra Pope, Canadian Geographic’s editor-in-chief, said in the press release. "Each of the winning images tells a compelling story and is a testament to the talent and passion of our photographic community."

The photos were judged by the Canadian Geographic editorial and design staff, along with photographer Scott Forsyth, photographer Mark Raycroft and Kim MacDonald of the Weather Network. The list of entries was narrowed down to 12 photos that fell into one of four categories.

Jeremy Klager won the Epic Landscapes category for his photo of P.E.I.'s famous Teacup Rock, which was destroyed weeks later by Hurricane Fiona.

A long exposure of the waves crashing against the red rocks of Prince Edward Island lends a feeling of timelessness to this shot of the island's famous 'Teacup Rock,' which was washed away by Hurricane Fiona a few weeks after the photo was taken.(Jeremy Klager - CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society)

Jean-Simon Begin, who was named 2021's Photographer of the Year, won the Wildlife in Action category for his photo of a red fox. The fox can be seen walking across Newfoundland's east coast after a storm.

The City Life category was won by David Paul, who captured a photo of a Toronto construction worker walking during a winter storm. The portrait showcases the worker's "grit and determination,” reads the press release.

Jeff Wizniak chased a shot of a tornado touching down near Blaine Lake, Sask., in July 2022, which won the Weather, Seasons and Sky categories.

A red fox creeps down a rocky slope after a rain storm on the eastern coast of Newfoundland. (Jean-Simon Bégin - CNW Group/Royal Canadian Geographical Society)

The winning images will be published in Canadian Geographic's March/April issue.

Canadian Geographic’s 2022 Photos of the Year - Full winners list

Epic Landscapes

Winner - Jeremy Klager, Calgary

Runner-up - Brandon Broderick, Tumbler Ridge, B.C.

Honourable Mention - Lisa Bourgeault, Calgary

Wildlife in Action

Winner - Jean-Simon Bégin, Quebec City

Runner-up - Charles Dion, Magog, Que.

Honourable Mention - Norrie Franko, Wellandport, Ont.

City Life

Winner - David Paul, East York, Ont.

Runner-up - Gabor Dosa, Surrey, B.C.

Honourable Mention - Justin Jasmins, Courtice, Ont.

Weather, Seasons and Sky

Winner - Jeff Wizniak, Saskatoon

Runner-up - Adrian Yu, Toronto

Honourable Mention - Adam Coish, Toronto