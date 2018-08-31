Photo quiz for Friday, Aug. 31: Were you paying attention to this week's headlines?
CTVNews.ca Staff
Published Friday, August 31, 2018 7:00AM EDT
Were you paying attention to the headlines this week? Go ahead and test your knowledge by taking our photo quiz.
The average score for last week's quiz was 56 per cent.
Not seeing the quiz below? Click here.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- Mummified baby found in Montreal home likely a hidden pregnancy: coroner
- After hours-long standoff, fourth suspect detained in Manitoba Mountie shooting
- Growing N.S. sinkhole shuts down local fundraising group
- Toronto's Yorkdale mall opening today after shots fired during altercation
- School's back in Nunavut, but teacher shortage leaves some classrooms empty