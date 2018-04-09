

CTVNews.ca





With tax season comes increased phone scams aiming to defraud Canadians.

A number of Montrealers have received scam telephone calls from people claiming to be from the Canada Revenue Agency warning them there will be a warrant issued for their arrest if they don’t transfer funds to cover unpaid taxes immediately.

Joe Di Filippo knew right away the message left on his voicemail was a scam but called the number back anyway.

He told the person who answered that he had reported them to the CRA. He kept a recording that he provided to CTV Montreal.

“Yes, hi. I just reported you guys to the Canadian Revenue Agency fraud department that you're ripping off Canadians,” Di Filippo told the person on the other end. The call taker responded: “You can’t do that.”

But Di Filippo says: “Yeah, I did that. Not that I can’t do that. I already did that.”

But not everyone understands this is a scam.

According to the RCMP, these scammers typically target the most vulnerable, including seniors and newcomers to Canada, telling them they owe taxes or sometimes, that they are entitled to a refund but must provide personal information first.

Louise Laplante got the same call, but also didn’t fall for it.

“Don’t panic. Don’t be scared,” she advised others who may get a similar call. She reported it to the RCMP after getting three calls.

“I was vulnerable. I had been at the hospital. I was shaken anyway. Even if it does shake you, or they’ve got you at a bad time, just don’t give in.”

The CRA’s website warns Canadians about the scam and even provides transcripts of some of the pitches scammers are using.

They include this voice message received by a CRA employee in Halifax:

“The reason behind this call is to notify you that we have registered a criminal case against your name concerning a tax evasion and tax fraud in the federal court house. So if you want any further information about this case, please make sure you give us a call back as quick as possible to our direct hotline number to the Canada Revenue Agency Headquarters. That is 613-927-9919, I will please repeat the number, it is 613-927-9919. If we don’t receive a call from your side, please be prepared to face the legal consequences, as the issue of tax is extremely serious and time-sensitive. So have a blessed time.”

The CRA says it never: seeks personal information such as social insurance numbers or credit card numbers either over the phone or through email or text message; demands urgent payment using coercive or threatening language; or requests payment through prepaid credit cards.

If you receive a call saying you owe money to the CRA, call the CRA directly at 1-866-474-8272. Don’t be fooled if your caller ID indicates a call is coming from the CRA. That information can be altered by criminals.

If you do receive a suspicious call, don’t call that number back. Instead, call the CRA at 1-800-959-8281. And if the phone call is a fraud, report it to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre at 1-888-495-8501.

-With a report from CTV Montreal’s Amanda Kline