A Toronto-based ice cream chain is facing backlash from conservative Christians over the name “Sweet Jesus,” which some say is blasphemous.

A petition demanding that the three-year-old chain change its name has racked up more than 9,700 signatures on the website CitizenGO Canada. The petition was launched on March 8 by an individual in Woodstock, Ont.

“Your blasphemy of Jesus is unacceptable,” the petition says. “Choosing the name of our Lord for a brand of soft-serve ice cream is totally offensive and revolting.”

The petition points out that Sweet Jesus puts a twist on religious phrases and iconography with its menu and promotional materials. The menu includes such flavours as Red Rapture and Hella Nutella, while Instagram posts include text such as “Oh Sweet Jesus that looks delicious.”

The petition promises to boycott Sweet Jesus until its founders, Andrew Richmond and Amin Todai, change the chain’s name and apologize for their “blasphemy.”

“We want them to consider how they have attacked the Christian community, and how they have attacked God,” the petition says.

The petition also incorrectly claims that the stylized “S” in the chain’s name “mimics the Nazi symbol for Hitler’s paramilitary organization, the ‘SS.’” The “S” actually resembles a lightning bolt, and is pointed at the ends – not squared like the “SS” logo.

A similar petition on Change.org has more than 1,000 signatures. That petition claims that Sweet Jesus uses “anti-Christ” imagery in its promotional materials.

A message on the Sweet Jesus website says it was named for “the popular phrase that people use as an expression of enjoyment, surprise our disbelief.

“Our aim is not to offer commentary on anyone’s religion or belief systems,” it says. “Our organization is made up of amazing people that represent a wide range of cultural and religious beliefs.”

Richmond is the CEO of Monarch & Misfits, a Toronto-based restaurant group that owns Sweet Jesus, La Carnita, Home of the Brave and Good Fortune.

Sweet Jesus boasts nine operational locations in Canada, 10 more shops expected to open or re-open in the near future and one location in Baltimore, Maryland. Most of the Canadian locations are in Toronto and the surrounding area, although Sweet Jesus has plans to open two locations in Edmonton sometime soon.

Some of its locations – although not all – are closed on Easter weekend.

The ice cream chain’s Instagram and Facebook pages have been filled with comments urging it to change its name.

Toronto ice cream chain "Sweet Jesus" blasphemes Christ. Please CHRISTIANS go sign this petition, so that this ice cream company will not belittle Jesus name as a mere ice-cream name in their company. https://t.co/uzX7mJ1QqK — Deborah Owaseye (@Owasplayer) March 12, 2018

As an adult, I'm unsurprised by the endless round of puerile shock tactics used by businesses like Sweet Jesus Ice Cream *cue eye roll* to try to sell me things. But I saw this image and immediately knew it was supposed to be JonBenet Ramsay. And I thought, no. Not my dollars. pic.twitter.com/NpDhPk58sz — Mrs.PeroTheDewyRed (@An_Seabhac) March 23, 2018

Those defending Sweet Jesus suggest its Christian critics are hypocritical for attacking a fast-food name, while the community has stayed largely silent on allegations that U.S. President Donald Trump had affairs with adult film star Stormy Daniels and Playboy model Karen McDougal. Trump continues to enjoy strong support from his Christian base.

Sweet Jesus ice cream chain is being boycotted in USA b/c the chains name is seen as blasphemous — at the very same time as Stormy Daniels is on 60 Minutes talking about having sex with & spanking Donald Trump?



Good God America. Seek help. (Pardon the blasphemy.) — Arlene Dickinson (@ArleneDickinson) March 26, 2018

Lol i love sweet Jesus and their marketing team, fanatics really needta stop being weak — George Piace (@georgepiace) March 27, 2018

I am a Christian. I also love ice cream. And I can't wait for our mall's "Sweet Jesus" to open so I can try theirs. People need to relax a little and not take offence at everything. — andrea chase (@andreachase32) March 27, 2018

“People are such snowflakes nowadays! The world isn’t a safe space, kids!”



“Sweet Jesus Ice Cream.”



“BAN THIS SICK FILTH!” — sᴄʀᴜ̈ᴇɢɢs (@scrueggs) March 25, 2018

I mean, if this menu doesn’t make you say “Sweet Jesus” I don’t know what will. pic.twitter.com/EGuyoecyoP — sᴄʀᴜ̈ᴇɢɢs (@scrueggs) March 25, 2018

Apparently there's this ice cream company, Sweet Jesus, causing Christians to try & boycott... I find it bloody hilarious! But they lost me at 'Jesus'. Why is he always getting all the glory?! What about me? I want a company too! #LickMeLucifer would be a great name! ������ pic.twitter.com/LdaZyoiPUm — Lucifer M. (@LuciferOnline_) March 26, 2018

