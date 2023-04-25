Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
An online petition by Ottawa accountant Eric Saumure calls on Ottawa to push the filing deadline to June 15, from May 1. The Change.org site had collected more than 25,000 signatures by early afternoon Tuesday.
Saumure says the job action has reduced staff for a Canada Revenue Agency help line, forcing some callers to wait hours for help and possibly jeopardizing their ability to file on time.
He says lower-income taxpayers who don't have an accountant would be most vulnerable to delays in reaching the CRA.
More than 150,000 federal public servants with the Public Service Alliance of Canada are on strike as union representatives negotiate with the government over wages and work flexibility.
The CRA says tax returns filed digitally will largely be processed automatically "without delay."
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
Petition calls for tax deadline extension amid federal worker strike
There are calls to extend this year's tax deadline amid a federal public service strike that some say is making it hard to file on time.
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
Trudeau says Canada to conduct airlifts out of Sudan, has two ships off its coast
A Canadian effort is underway to conduct airlifts out of Sudan and two military vessels have arrived off its coast, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Tuesday, as violence in the region continues for a second week.
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
'Carolean' era: Understanding the label for King Charles III's reign
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, all 15 countries with King Charles III as head of state have entered a new era. CTVNews.ca speaks to historians to find out what it means to live in the 'Carolean' age.
House committee begins study of possible breast implant registry
The House of Commons Health Committee has begun a study to explore the feasibility of a nationwide breast implant registry, including the scope and function of such a registry.
U.S. President Joe Biden announces bid to 'finish the job' with another term
U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday formally announced that he is running for reelection in 2024, asking voters to give him more time to 'finish this job' and extend the run of America's oldest president for another four years.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
W5 Investigates | 'We were just children': Canadian gymnasts speak out against culture of abuse in their sport
CTV W5 examines the toxic culture of Canadian gymnastics, and speaks with former gymnasts who are part of a growing number of voices denouncing the treatment of gymnasts by coaches, trainers and administrators.
MINI INVESTIGATION | Company refuses to refund part because of a missing box, until W5 steps in
As part of an ongoing series of mini investigations that don't make it to air, W5 executive producer Derek Miller helps out a woman who was refused a refund by a company, because of a missing cardboard box. Read about it on CTVNews.ca.
Parents who kill their own children often exhibit warning signs: experts
Experts say dangerous warning signs are missed in parents who could harm or kill their child. Up to 40 kids are killed this way each year in Canada. CTV W5 looks into why this is happening, and if there are ways to prevent it.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Mother claims non-speaking daughter was secluded, forcibly confined at N.B. school without her consent
CTV W5 investigates claims by parents who say seclusion and restraints are being used in schools on their children with disabilities, without their permission or knowledge.
Governments rush to stop invasive species, including feral boars, invading North America
CTV W5 investigates the war with wild pigs, a destructive invasive species that has spread throughout the world and now threatens to move into some Canadian cities.
W5 asbestos investigation triggers water testing in Alberta municipality
Medicine Hat, Alta. will begin testing for asbestos due to "community concerns" following a CTV W5 investigation that showed the presence of fibres in the tap water of two Canadian cities.
Company refuses to pay senior what it owes for seven years. Until W5 steps in
W5 Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5 INVESTIGATES | The Death Debate: why some welcome Canada's move to assisted dying for mental illness and others fear it
Some experts warn Canada is about to become the most liberal country in the world in allowing medical assistance in dying (MAiD) for people with mental disorders.
Toronto
-
Ontario family gutted after decades-old beaver dam breaks, draining massive pond on property
When Lorraine Fuller bought her property 15 years ago, it was brimming with wildlife thanks to wetland that made up the backyard. But seemingly overnight, the pond was drained.
-
'He was dying': Toronto family left on hold with 911 while trying to revive choking 1-year-old
A Toronto family said they were placed on hold when they called 911 to get emergency help for their one-year-old son who stopped breathing after he choked on cereal.
-
Subway service resumes following subway fire at Bloor-Yonge
Fire crews are on scene at Bloor-Yonge Station following reports of a subway fire.
Ottawa
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
Why did Ottawa police shoot and kill a bear in Kanata?
Residents and councillors are looking for answers after Ottawa police shot and killed a black bear that was spotted near homes in the west end over the past few days.
-
Ottawa mayor asks Ontario premier why Toronto has 60 times more homelessness funding
Ottawa Mayor Mark Sutcliffe has written to Ontario Premier Doug Ford asking him to revisit the amount of funding Ottawa is receiving through provincial homelessness programs.
Barrie
-
Body found at Orillia's waterfront: OPP
Provincial police are investigating the discovery of a body in Orillia near the waterfront.
-
Violent carjacking in Barrie results in nearly 30 charges for suspect
Police are revealing more details about a violent carjacking in Barrie Monday morning that resulted in nearly 30 charges and several damaged police cruisers.
-
Orillia unveils new downtown parking rates
Orillia residents and visitors will see a new parking structure which includes retooled prices in the city's downtown beginning on May 1.
Kitchener
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
-
How to protect yourself this tick season
As the weather continues to warm up, the risk of contracting a tick bite increases.
-
Kitchener shooting under investigation, no injuries: WRPS
A resident says he was working inside a nearby building when he witnessed the shooting and called 911.
London
-
Driver charged after travelling 104 km/h through west London, Ont.
A driver has lost their licence for a month after police stopped them allegedly driving more than 100 km/h through west London.
-
Humane society finds four more abandoned large breed dogs
The Humane Society of Kitchener Waterloo and Stratford Perth says they have found four more abandoned large breed dogs.
-
Homelessness prevention in London-Middlesex gets a funding boost
To address the growing homeless population, the Ontario government has announced that it will be investing an additional $202 million annually into the province’s Homelessness Prevention Program and Indigenous Supporting Housing Program.
Windsor
-
Five people injured after serious crash on Tecumseh Road
Windsor police say five people were taken to hospital with "severe, life-threatening injuries" after a two-vehicle crash in east Windsor.
-
LaSalle resident finds bullet holes in house and vehicle: police
LaSalle police say a resident reported that they discovered bullet holes in the exterior of their house and vehicle.
-
Windsor's Downtown Mission issues donation plea as stock dwindles
The Downtown Mission has issued a plea for donations saying they are “in desperate need” of clothes and other critical items for those in need.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Nearly 500K Hydro-Quebec customers lose power, service largely restored
Hydro-Quebec says it is investigating a 'loss of production' on its power grid Tuesday, which caused widespread blackouts across the province.
-
Quebec teacher screaming at first-graders draws attention of premier
A recording of a Quebec teacher shouting at her first-grade students has come to the attention of Premier François Legault.
-
Quebec lottery winner donates $7 million to house adults with autism
A Quebec lottery winner has made an 'historic' donation to a local autism foundation to fund two new houses for adults. Marcel Lussier, a retired Hydro-Quebec engineer, picked up his winning ticket in June last year. At the time, he said "it was a normal day," until it wasn’t. His ticket won the jackpot: $70 million.
Atlantic
-
New Brunswick Liberal leader Holt wins byelection, gets legislature seat
New Brunswick Liberal Leader Susan Holt has been elected to the legislature for the first time, winning a riding in the province's northeast considered safe for her party.
-
Photos capture alleged illegal fishing of baby eels in N.S. despite moratorium
Photographs have been released allegedly showing people illegally fishing for baby eels in Nova Scotia despite the federal government's recent moratorium that closed the fishery.
-
Halifax budget committee agrees to 'park' paid parking on Saturdays
Business owners and organizations in Halifax’s downtown called on council to “park” its plan to charge for public parking on Saturdays in city parking zones.
Winnipeg
-
Portage and Main could get elevated walking bridges, raised gardens in makeover
The City of Winnipeg has released different visions for the future of Portage and Main in order to get public feedback.
-
Stolen truck results in police chase from Winnipeg to Portage la Prairie
A 31-year-old Winnipeg man has been charged with multiple offences following a high-speed chase involving a stolen truck that started in Winnipeg Sunday night and ended in Portage la Prairie Monday morning.
-
Man wanted for second-degree murder in connection to fatal shooting
The Winnipeg Police Service is looking for a second suspect connected to a shooting that killed a 49-year-old woman in March.
Calgary
-
LIVE @ 3:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 3:30 p.m. MT | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
-
Central Alberta hockey player identified as victim in Lake Louise avalanche
A central Alberta hockey team is mourning the loss of one of its own in a tragic incident in the Rocky Mountains over the weekend.
Edmonton
-
'I didn't know how to react': Resident describes tense moments during grass fire in northwest Edmonton
Residents of a northwest Edmonton neighbourhood are waiting to find out what caused a grass fire that threatened their homes on Monday.
-
LIVE @ 3:30 p.m. MT
LIVE @ 3:30 p.m. MT | Calgary hosting 'important' arena announcement on Tuesday afternoon
The City of Calgary has revealed plans to host an "important update" on Tuesday on negotiations to build a new event centre.
-
Effluent from Whitecourt pulp mill spills into Athabasca River
Cleanup is underway after a spill at a pulp mill near Whitecourt.
Vancouver
-
VPL shares photos of 'Last of Us' star Petro Pascal as Vancouver library branches
Actor Pedro Pascal hasn't started filming in Vancouver yet on the second season of his smash HBO hit "The Last of Us," but the city library is already matching him up with its branches.
-
British Columbia's Tyson Venegas advances to American Idol Top 12
Tyson Venegas, a 17-year-old high school student from Port Moody, B.C., is now a member of the Top 12 contestants on American Idol.
-
Search of inmate's cell at Abbotsford prison results in seizure of $32K worth of contraband
About $32,000 worth of drugs and weapons were seized from a prison in Abbotsford last week, according to the Correctional Services of Canada.
Politics
-
MPs need to plug legislative 'holes' to address foreign interference before next election: party reps
The House committee studying foreign election interference heard from top 2019 and 2021 Liberal and Conservative campaign directors on Tuesday, with party officials from both camps speaking about the need for politicians to come together to address any "legislative gaps" ahead of the next vote.
-
Striking public servants block access to government buildings and key infrastructure
Striking federal workers made good on a promise to ramp up their picket efforts this morning disrupting traffic and limiting access to office buildings in downtown Ottawa.
-
House committee begins study of possible breast implant registry
The House of Commons Health Committee has begun a study to explore the feasibility of a nationwide breast implant registry, including the scope and function of such a registry.
Health
-
North Dakota governor signs law banning nearly all abortions
North Dakota on Monday adopted one of the strictest anti-abortion laws in the country as Republican Gov. Doug Burgum signed legislation banning the procedure throughout pregnancy, with slim exceptions up to six weeks' gestation.
-
Oncologists debate providing patients with fewer cancer treatments, not more
A small group of oncologists is gathering in Kingston, Ont., this week to discuss compassionate care options for cancer patients.
-
How safe is the abortion pill compared with other common drugs
Data analyzed by CNN shows mifepristone is even safer than some common, low-risk prescription drugs, including penicillin and Viagra. There were five deaths associated with mifepristone use for every 1 million people in the US who have used the drug since its approval in 2000.
Sci-Tech
-
Famous Twitter users disavow Musk over verification return
Celebrities, professional athletes and other high-profile Twitter users are once again being verified by the social media platform and they don't know why their blue check marks reappeared -- nor do they seem too happy about it.
-
Artemis II crew: Anticipating cramped quarters on upcoming lunar mission
The Artemis II crew share their thoughts on the upcoming lunar mission that will see them spend ten days in a capsule that measures just five metres in diameter.
-
Huge Titanic plan used in 1912 inquiry into ship's sinking sells for US$243,000
A huge plan of the Titanic used during a 1912 inquiry into the ship's sinking has sold at auction for US$243,000.
Entertainment
-
Tucker Carlson and other high-profile Fox News oustings
Tucker Carlson is the latest high-profile Fox News personality to be forced out by the network, which just last week agreed to pay nearly US$800 million to settle a lawsuit with Dominion Voting Systems over false election claims.
-
Harry Belafonte, who mixed music, acting, and activism, dies at 96
Harry Belafonte, the dashing singer, actor and activist who became an indispensable supporter of the civil rights movement, has died, his publicist Ken Sunshine told CNN.
-
Harry Belafonte had world's first million-seller album, and other facts to know
Here are some facts about actor-activist Harry Belafonte, who has died at the age of 96.
Business
-
Tucker Carlson's exit from Fox News may be ratings bane, advertising boon
Star host Tucker Carlson's abrupt exit from Fox News is likely to hit short-term ratings but could nudge more mainstream advertisers to consider a network they have snubbed for being too partisan, investors and analysts said.
-
Ben & Jerry's co-founder starts nonprofit cannabis company
One of the co-founders of Ben & Jerry's has gone from ice cream to cannabis with a social mission.
-
WestJet pilots still without agreement, head into 21-day 'cooling off' period
Talks between the union that represents WestJet pilots and the company have so far failed to reach an agreement, which means the organization is one step closer toward a possible strike.
Lifestyle
-
9 in 10 Canadians interested in a four-day work week: study
A new study suggests many Canadians are interested in a four-day work week, but nearly as many have at least one concern with the idea.
-
Inside the Italian village being repopulated by Americans
As foreigners flock to buy old, inexpensive houses in Italy, one group has gone a step further, helping to revive a depopulated town. Irsina, deep in the southern Basilicata region, is home to over 300 non-Italians from 12 different countries, alongside 4,000 local residents.
-
'They're settling in really well': 3 orphaned bear cubs adjusting to new home at Manitoba rescue
Black Bear Rescue Manitoba has some new guests that will be calling the shelter home for the spring and summer months.
Sports
-
Liverpool's most important signing could be off the field
In an offseason when Liverpool is looking to make key signings to compete at the top of the Premier League again, its most important business of all could come off the field.
-
Former sport minister calls for national inquiry citing abuse, misconduct in sport
Canada's former sport minister is calling for 'real leaders to step up' over fears the country may repeat history if the federal government doesn't launch a national inquiry into sports culture.
-
Is NFL hypocritical or hypervigilant in betting punishment?
Sixty years after Paul Hornung and Alex Karras were suspended a full season for wagering on football games, gambling is now as much a part of the NFL spectacle as mock drafts, tailgating and Super Bowl halftime shows.
Autos
-
GM, Samsung plan new EV battery cell factory in U.S.
General Motors and South Korea's Samsung SDI plan to invest more than US$3 billion in building a new electric vehicle battery cell plant in the United States, the companies said Tuesday.
-
Is Canada's infrastructure prepared for the electric vehicle boom?
Canada's infrastructure may need an overhaul to accommodate millions more electrical vehicles by 2035 -- part of the federal government's goal to reach net-zero emissions by 2050. CTVNews.ca speaks with experts about whether Canada is prepared for this electric vehicle boom.
-
Russian race-car driver heads to Federal Court over Canadian sanctions
A Russian race-car driver is taking Canada to court, saying sanctions imposed against him following Moscow's invasion of Ukraine are unfairly hurting his career.