Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York.

On Friday morning, lawyers for the Attorney General of Canada said Nygard, 80, has consented to committal and that he will be extradited to the U.S.

U.S. authorities accuse him of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling gigs and other financial opportunities. He faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York. He has denied all allegations.

Nygard was arrested at his home in Winnipeg on Dec. 14, 2020 under the Extradition Act.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

More details to come...

With files from The Canadian Press