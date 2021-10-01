Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, a decision rendered on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.

On Friday morning, lawyers for the Attorney General of Canada told Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Chief Justice Glenn Joyal that Nygard, 80, has consented to committal and that he will be extradited to the U.S.

Scott Farlinger, a lawyer for the Attorney General of Canada, said Nygard won’t be extradited immediately.

Joyal told Nygard that he cannot be extradited for at least 30 days, he can appeal, and he can also apply for bail while the federal justice minister decides whether to extradite him.

Nygard’s lawyer Brian Greenspan said submissions will be made to the federal justice minister.

Nygard’s defence lawyers told the court that Nygard has always maintained his innocence and that consenting to the extradition will allow him to mount a defence.

It’s unclear if that hearing will begin with Nygard in the custody of U.S. authorities, Macyshon reported.

During the hearing, Nygard confirmed that he consented to the application for extradition and that he understands the significance of what he’s consented to.

U.S. authorities accuse him of using his influence in the fashion industry to lure women and girls with the promise of modelling gigs and other financial opportunities. He faces nine counts in the Southern District of New York. He has denied all allegations.

Nygard was arrested at his home in Winnipeg on Dec. 14, 2020 under the Extradition Act.

None of the charges have been proven in court.

On the same day as the extradition hearing in Winnipeg, Toronto police issued an arrest warrant for Nygard and announced they would be charging him with six counts of sexual assault and three counts of forcible confinement involving six complainants.

The charges, which have not been tested in court, stem from alleged incidents that took place between 1987 and 2006.

More details to come…

With files from The Canadian Press