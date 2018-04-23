Peru orders arrest of 2 suspects in Canadian man's killing
Arevalo Lomas's death is said to have sparked unrest in the Ucayali region of the Peruvian Amazon rainforest. (Temple of the Way of Light via YouTube)
The Canadian Press
Published Monday, April 23, 2018 5:40PM EDT
LIMA, Peru - Peru's attorney general has ordered the arrest of two suspects in the killing of a Canadian man who travelled to the Amazon rain forest to study hallucinogenic medicine.
Authorities have said that a mob dragged Sebastian Woodroffe by the neck to his death shortly after people accused him of killing Olivia Arevalo, an octogenarian plant healer from the Shipibo-Konibo tribe of northeastern Peru.
Prosecutors said Monday the two suspects were identified in a video shot on a cellphone showing the moment Woodroffe was killed last week.
Officials say forensic experts are studying Woodroffe's body to determine whether he had any involvement in Arevalo's killing as was initially suggested.
