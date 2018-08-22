Person shot in Home Depot parking lot in Peterborough, Ont.
Published Wednesday, August 22, 2018 11:17AM EDT
A person has been shot in the parking lot of a Home Depot in Peterborough, Ont.
The victim was taken to hospital Wednesday morning but Peterborough police did not indicate his or her condition or provide any more information.
Police have a suspect in custody and remain on the scene investigating the morning shooting.
The Home Depot parking lot remains closed but the store at Park Street South and Lansdowne Street West has reopened to foot traffic. Police say “there is no concern for public safety at this time.”
Peterborough This Week is reporting that a tent has been placed over a small sedan and a purse can be seen on the ground beside the driver’s door.
Peterborough is about 140 kilometres northeast of Toronto.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Peterborough Police Service at 705-876-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or Crime Stoppers online.
UPDATE: While the Home Depot parking lot remains closed until further notice for the ongoing investigation the @StaplesCanada store remains open to foot traffic via the Park St. S. entrance. Further updates will be provided when available. https://t.co/jD8tIRwBQ4 -LG https://t.co/lMEvTpzV2m— Peterborough Police (@PtboPolice) August 22, 2018
