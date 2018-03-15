

A woman declared a person of interest in connection with a deadly stabbing in Saskatchewan has turned herself in to police.

On Wednesday, Moose Jaw Police announced they were searching for Kristen Desjarlais, 25, after a 21-year-old man was found injured inside a home in Moose Jaw, Sask. the day before. The man, identified as Bailey Anderson, later died in hospital.

Police are still looking for Tyrel Munroe, 19, in connection to the case. They said Munroe, who also goes by the surname Peequaqat, should be considered “armed and dangerous.” They issued a Canada-wide warrant for his arrest on Wednesday.

Munroe bleached his hair a blonde-orange colour following the incident, police said.

Investigators said Munroe and Anderson knew each other and were both living in Moose Jaw at the time of the stabbing. It’s unclear if Desjarlais knew Munroe or the victim.

Desjarlais was arrested on outstanding warrants separate from the stabbing. She will appear in court on Thursday.

Police have asked anyone with information regarding Munroe’s whereabouts to contact them directly or call Crime Stoppers.

