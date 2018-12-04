Person killed by reversing railcar at N.B. railyard
In this file photo, Canadian National locomotives are seen in Montreal on Monday, February 23, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Ryan Remiorz)
The Canadian Press
Published Tuesday, December 4, 2018 2:32PM EST
EDMUNDSTON, N.B. -- One person has died after an accident at a CN railyard in northern New Brunswick.
Eric Collard of the Transportation Safety Board of Canada said initial indications are that the person was killed as a railcar reversed at the Edmundston Yard at about 8:30 a.m. local time Tuesday.
He said TSB investigators were on their way to the scene in Edmundston, N.B., and hoped to be there within a day.
Collard could not specify the gender or age of the victim, and said the TSB is still trying to confirm what happened.
It is the second serious railway injury in the region in two weeks.
A Via Rail employee was hit by a passenger train as it slowed at the Truro, N.S., train station on Nov. 23.
Two Truro police officers provided life-saving first aid and the victim was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
Top Video
Don't Miss
More News from Canada
- 6-year-old finds needle inside Value Village board game
- Sask. man says he sat in his own urine for 3 hours in hospital
- Person killed by reversing railcar at N.B. railyard
- LIVE UPDATES: Oland died quickly after flurry of blows to the head, pathologist says
- High school locks washrooms to prevent students from vaping during class