

The Canadian Press





Toronto police say one person is dead after being struck by a garbage truck early this morning.

Const. David Hopkinson says the incident took place shortly before 6 a.m. at a major intersection in the city's downtown core.

He says the person was sleeping in a laneway behind a building when they were hit by the garbage truck.

Hopkinson says the person, whose name and gender have not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

He says there is no immediate word on whether the driver of the truck will face charges.

Police are continuing to investigate the death.