Percentage of permanent residents becoming Canadian citizens in decline: StatCan data

A class-action lawsuit alleges a former Montreal principal sexually abused young students, a new report says Canada needs a spike in housing development as immigration ramps up, and what we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.

9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness

In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.

