Percentage of permanent residents becoming Canadian citizens in decline: StatCan data
StatCan numbers reveal the percentage of permanent residents who become Canadians has plummeted over the past 20 years.
The Institute for Canadian Citizenship says Statistics Canada data points to a 40 per cent decline in citizenship uptake since 2001.
The group's CEO, Daniel Bernhard, calls the drop alarming and says it should serve as a "wake up call" to improving the experience newcomers have in Canada.
In 2021, nearly 45.7 per cent of permanent residents who'd been in Canada for less than 10 years became citizens.
That's down from 60 per cent in 2016, and 75.1 per cent in 2001.
The StatCan data did not identify reasons for the drop, but Bernhard suggests Canada's cost of living and job prospects are likely factors.
He says the institute is investigating root causes.
"There are a myriad of issues," said Bernhard.
"But ultimately, what's changing is that people have decided that they're less interested in being `Team Canada."'
Bernhard said the decline affects Canada's long-term economic and social outlook.
"This is a problem for all of us who care about Canada's future prosperity and dynamism," he said. "We need to solve this for the future of our country."
The federal government has said it wants to boost immigration by adding 1.45 million permanent residents over the next three years, starting with 465,000 in 2023 and increasing to 500,000 in 2025.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 15, 2023.
MORE NEWS FROM CANADA
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart today for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including a deepening crisis in Haiti.
Russian bomber intercepted near Alaska as search continues for downed 'objects'
After days of shooting down unidentified 'objects,' fighter jets from Canada and the United States were scrambled Monday night to intercept four Russian military aircraft as they buzzed North American airspace.
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
Canada needs to build 50 per cent more homes as Ottawa plans for higher immigration levels: report
As Canada prepares to ramp up immigration levels, a new report says the country will need to build 50 per cent more housing than what's already being planned.
From Star Wars to swordfish 'sensitivities,' here's why the government deletes tweets
Since 2019, government tweets have been deleted for everything from mundane formatting errors and spelling mistakes to threatening comments or, in some cases, puns that didn't quite land.
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
Cost-of-living crisis: Canadian musicians struggling to keep up with high inflation
After struggling through years of pandemic shutdowns, many Canadian musicians are now being hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
5 things to know for Wednesday, February 15, 2023
A class-action lawsuit alleges a former Montreal principal sexually abused young students, a new report says Canada needs a spike in housing development as immigration ramps up, and what we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena.' Here's what you need to know to start your day.
W5 HIGHLIGHTS
Shrinking coastlines: Will more Canadians have to move because of climate change?
Post tropical storm Fiona showed how quickly Canadians can be displaced by climate change. W5 looks into whether more people living in vulnerable areas will have to consider moving in the years to come.
I met the World's Tallest Teenager. His basketball career is just taking off
W5 Producer Shelley Ayres explains how she was in awe to meet what the Guinness Book of World Record's has named the World's Tallest Teenager, a 17-year-old from Quebec who plays for Team Canada.
W5 Investigates | Daniel Jolivet insists he's not a murderer and says he has proof
Convicted murderer Daniel Jolivet, in prison for the past 30 years, has maintained his innocence since the day he was arrested. W5 reviews the evidence he painstakingly assembled while behind bars.
W5 Investigates | Lebanese-Canadian family of 3-year-old killed in Beirut blast still searching for accountability, answers
More than two years after downtown Beirut was levelled by an explosion, a Lebanese-Canadian family of a 3-year-old girl killed in the blast is still searching for answers.
W5 EXCLUSIVE | Interviewing a narco hitman: my journey into Mexico's cartel heartland
W5 goes deep into the narco heartland to interview a commander with one of Mexico's most brutal cartels.
9 things to know about medical assistance in dying for mental illness
In Canada, Medical Assistance in Dying is changing. In 2023, people who have a mental disorder as their sole underlying medical condition will become eligible for an assisted death. Originally, that was scheduled to happen on March 17, but the government has asked for a delay. CTVNews.ca/W5 outlines 9 things you need to know about MAiD.
The mini investigations you never see, and why journalism matters
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights an example of a W5 mini investigation that never made it to air, but made a difference in someone's life nonetheless.
W5: The Informant | How avocados became 'green gold' to Mexican drug cartels, and a deeper dive into the Pivot Airlines saga
On CTVNews.ca/W5: Executive Producer Derek Miller highlights some of W5's upcoming investigations, including Mexico's multi-billion dollar avocado industry run by cartels, and a continuing look into the Pivot Airlines passengers and crew who were detained for months without charges in the Dominican Republic.
Toronto
-
Ford to make announcement in Brampton, Ont.
Premier Doug Ford will make an announcement in Brampton, Ont. Wednesday morning.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
-
Passenger describes moments of panic on Flair flight after pilot declares emergency
A passenger onboard a recent Flair flight to Toronto described moments of panic after the captain declared an emergency, oxygen masks dropped from the ceiling and the plane made a sudden descent.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'We keep getting lucky': Orleans explosion highlights need for 'level 0' solution, paramedic association head says
The head of the Ottawa Paramedic Association says the issue of 'level zero', when there are no ambulances available to respond to 9-1-1 calls, is so serious that Ottawa was 'lucky' Monday's explosion wasn't worse.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on Family Day
CTVNewsOttawa.ca takes a look at what is open and closed and what city services are available over the Family Day weekend.
-
ORLEANS EXPLOSION
ORLEANS EXPLOSION | Early indications show natural gas caused Orleans explosion: Minto president
Early indications show the east Ottawa explosion that injured 12 people and levelled homes under construction may have been caused by a natural gas leak, the president of Minto said Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Snowmobiler runs into parked car and leaves the scene
Between 11 a.m. and noon Saturday, a snowmobiler struck a parked car in a driveway near Webster Boulevard and Innisfil Beach Road.
-
Concern mounts for missing Midland man one week after disappearance
Provincial police say they learned on Monday Nicolaus Wilson hadn't been seen or heard from since February 8.
-
Drive-by shooting suspect vehicle captured on video surveillance in Schomberg
Investigators released a video showing a car fleeing at a high rate of speed after shots rang out in Schomberg on Sunday.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | One dead in connection to Kitchener, Ont. house explosion last month
One of the people injured in a townhouse explosion on Elm Ridge Drive in Kitchener has died.
-
Six-hour stand-off ends in Cambridge
Around a dozen officers, including members of the tactical unit, are on scene at a home in Cambridge where police say a person is barricaded inside.
-
Black History Month: Region of Waterloo councillor 'glad to be at the table' to bring new perspective
For all the years the Region of Waterloo has been electing councillors, it had never elected a Black woman — until recently.
London
-
Strong wind gusts forecasted as special weather statement in effect
A special weather statement remains in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the London, Ont. region set to begin late in the morning.
-
City council slams the cage door on Reptilia
Exotic animals won’t be coming to a zoo in London any time soon.
-
What Ontario drivers need to know about major rollout of licence plate scanning technology
The Ontario Provincial Police will easily be able to catch drivers for even minor infractions with the major expansion of licence plate scanning technology in the province.
Windsor
-
Special weather statement in effect, strong wind gusts forecasted
A special weather statement is in effect on Wednesday as Environment Canada is forecasting strong wind gusts for the Windsor, Ont. region, set to begin late in the morning.
-
‘It's crazy and it's the best thing ever’ Mild winter keeps construction season going
A warmer than usual winter has prolonged construction season for many crews in Windsor-Essex.
-
Cottam remembers Fox brothers with rolling memorial
It was one week ago Tuesday, brothers Marshall and Blake Fox died when their car left County Road 34 in Cottam, colliding with a parked vehicle and catching fire.
Montreal
-
Buses to stop for minute of silence Wednesday in honour of Laval daycare crash victims
Bus drivers across the Montreal region will stop their vehicles simultaneously Wednesday morning to observe a minute of silence in honour of the victims of last week's deadly daycare bus crash. Bus operators working for transit agencies in Laval, Montreal and Longueuil will stop driving at exactly 8:24 a.m. to pay their respects.
-
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante to testify in racial profiling class action
Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante is expected to testify today in a class-action lawsuit that claims the city hasn't acted to combat systemic racial profiling by its police officers.
-
Class-action lawsuit alleges former Montreal principal sexually abused young students
A former Montreal school principal is accused of sexually assaulting multiple young students, some as young as seven, during extracurricular activities at his farm in Ontario and his home in the 1970s and 1980s.
Atlantic
-
Fredericton man loses family members in Turkiye earthquake, others living in car
Ahmed Hallaq of Fredericton, N.B., was visiting Turkiye during the devastating Feb. 6 earthquake and has lost a cousin and an aunt.
-
Nova Scotia will not meet its pledge to reduce surgical backlog by February
The Nova Scotia government is admitting it will not meet its pledge to reduce the province's surgical backlog to national standards this month.
-
Cleanup underway after Nova Scotia sees heavy snow from nor'easter
A nor'easter that began in Nova Scotia Monday afternoon brought heavy snow and strong winds to much of the province into Tuesday morning.
Winnipeg
-
'Rips your heart out:' 2 men learn they were switched at birth in Manitoba hospital
Edward Ambrose remembers wanting to be just like his father -- a mentor, a hard worker, a proud family man. More than sixty years later, Ambrose would receive shocking news. That man was not his father.
-
Three more charged in connection with two linked homicides: Winnipeg police
The Winnipeg Police Service has charged three more people in connection with two homicides they believe are linked, bringing the total to six people charged.
-
Manitoba worst province in Canada for child poverty: report
An annual report has found that Manitoba remains the worst province for child poverty in the country.
Calgary
-
Annual Valentine's Day Memorial March takes to downtown Calgary
The sounds of drums echoed across downtown Calgary on Tuesday night as about 600 people took part in the 15th annual Valentine's Day Memorial March.
-
Calgary council opts not to alter property tax split between homeowners and businesses
After a lot of debate, Calgary councillors narrowly decided Tuesday evening not to shift additional property tax burden from businesses to homeowners.
-
Stabbing outside Calgary Tim Hortons leaves victim with serious injuries
One person was taken to hospital on Tuesday after a stabbing in the community of Southwood.
Edmonton
-
Mobile vehicle inspection passes a used car that others would've found not road-worthy
An Edmonton woman hopes others can learn from her experience after she bought a used car that turned out to be a lemon.
-
Alberta girl, 6, narrowly escapes injury after she was dragged by her school bus: parents
An investigation is underway in Ponoka, Alta., after a six-year-old girl was caught in the door of her school bus as it drove away.
-
Charges laid, RCMP search for suspect after 2 men stabbed near Cold Lake, Alta.
Two men are facing charges after a pair of stabbings in eastern Alberta last month and police are looking for help to arrest one of them.
Vancouver
-
B.C. nurse shares tragic story in hopes of preventing carbon monoxide poisoning
Tragedy struck in June 2020 for nurse Jessica Taschner after she and her partner, Steve, were exposed to carbon monoxide from a propane-operated refrigerator while staying in her family's cabin on the Sunshine Coast.
-
67-year-old B.C. man learns he was switched at birth and isn't actually Indigenous
A 67-year-old B.C. man is still trying to come to grips with the shocking news that he was switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital.
-
Grief, frustration, hope: Range of emotions at Vancouver’s annual memorial march
More than three decades after the first footsteps fell, the annual memorial march for missing and murdered Indigenous women in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside has changed in many ways, but the heartache remains.
Politics
-
Trudeau headed to Bahamas for meeting of Caribbean leaders as Haiti crisis deepens
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to depart today for the Bahamas, where members of the Caribbean Community are gathering to discuss regional issues, including a deepening crisis in Haiti.
-
From Star Wars to swordfish 'sensitivities,' here's why the government deletes tweets
Since 2019, government tweets have been deleted for everything from mundane formatting errors and spelling mistakes to threatening comments or, in some cases, puns that didn't quite land.
-
Civil liberties group marks one-year anniversary of Trudeau's invocation of Emergencies Act
On the one-year anniversary of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's invocation of the Emergencies Act, anticipation is building for the release of the national inquiry's report into the historic series of events surrounding the powers used to end 'Freedom Convoy' Ottawa occupation and Canada-U.S. border blockades.
Health
-
'Do not dismiss it': U.K. infectious disease experts warn of illness transmitted by bug bites in the Mediterranean
Infectious disease experts in the United Kingdom are highlighting an illness they say is endemic in the Mediterranean basin and are urging for more awareness and early treatment to prevent 'severe complications.'
-
Most Canadians don't support latest planned MAID expansion, survey finds
A recent survey suggests the majority of Canadians do not support the latest expansion that has been planned for medical assistance in dying in Canada, one which would open it up as an option for those with mental illnesses as a sole condition.
-
How the World Health Organization helped kill a promising made-in-Canada vaccine
The World Health Organization championed the need for out-of-the-box thinking, but when faced with that very situation, it evoked a 2005 policy, and sentenced a promising made-in-Canada vaccine to death because of a minority link with a tobacco company.
Sci-Tech
-
What we know about Pentagon efforts to study UFOs and 'unidentified aerial phenomena'
As the search continues for three mysterious objects shot down over Canada and the U.S., the White House says it will be engaging its allies on the subject of 'unidentified aerial phenomena.'
-
Russia's Prigozhin admits links to what U.S. says was election-meddling troll farm
Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of Russia's Wagner mercenary group, said on Tuesday that he founded and financed and the Internet Research Agency, a company Washington says is a 'troll farm' which meddled in the 2016 U.S. presidential election.
-
Amid ChatGPT outcry, some teachers are inviting AI to class
Some teachers in the United States are using the artificial intelligence ChatGPT in their classrooms, embracing the program as a teaching tool and saying their job is to prepare students for a world where knowledge of AI will be required.
Entertainment
-
Cost-of-living crisis: Canadian musicians struggling to keep up with high inflation
After struggling through years of pandemic shutdowns, many Canadian musicians are now being hit hard by the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.
-
Dave Hollis, Disney exec turned self-help author, dies at 47
Dave Hollis, who left his post as a Disney executive to help his wife, Rachel Hollis, run a successful lifestyle empire, has died at his home in Texas. He was 47.
-
Winnie the Pooh stars in R-rated slasher movie
The Hundred Acre Wood has seen some pretty unsettling things over the years. A honey jar shortage. Rather blustery days. The omnipresent threat of a Heffalump. But in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey,' a new microbudget R-rated horror film, Pooh wades into far darker territory than even Eeyore could have ever imagined.
Business
-
Canada needs to build 50 per cent more homes as Ottawa plans for higher immigration levels: report
As Canada prepares to ramp up immigration levels, a new report says the country will need to build 50 per cent more housing than what's already being planned.
-
Ex-SNC-Lavalin executive Sami Bebawi loses appeal, must report to prison
A former SNC-Lavalin vice-president found guilty of bribing foreign officials — including the son of late Libyan dictator Moammar Gadhafi — and pocketing millions of dollars lost his appeal on Monday and was given 48 hours to report to prison.
-
No customer payment information compromised after breach, Indigo says
Indigo says customer credit card and debit card information has not been compromised, six days after a cybersecurity breach that took its website and payment systems offline.
Lifestyle
-
Winner of California's US$2B lottery gets largest U.S. jackpot
The winner of the largest U.S. lottery jackpot in history is a former student in the California public school system who wants to mostly stay out of the spotlight.
-
TikTok 'de-influencers' want Gen Z to buy less - and more
At a time when consumers are inundated with so-called social media influencers peddling the latest products online, a slew of TikTok users are leveraging their platforms to tell people what not to buy instead.
-
Single on Valentine's Day? Expert tips for loving you first
A registered psychologist says Valentine's Day can bring out unwanted negative emotions that if not caught early can continue to be a trend. This Feb. 14, find some tips on CTVNews.ca on how to enjoy the holiday.
Sports
-
Canadian Soccer Business says it has been misunderstood, offers to help Canada teams
Canadian Soccer Business says it wants to help the Canadian men's and women's teams, who have lambasted both Canada Soccer and its deal with CSB during increasingly testy labour negotiations
-
From Qatar to Elon Musk, Manchester United sale rumours grow
The race is on to buy Manchester United and it will take deep pockets to meet an estimated price of $6 billion. No wonder the oil and gas-rich state of Qatar is being so heavily linked with a bid and Elon Musk's name refuses to go away despite the Tesla owner saying he was joking when writing on Twitter last year about his intention to swoop in for the Premier League club.
-
UEFA blamed for near-disaster at Champions League final
UEFA-appointed investigators have held European soccer's ruling body mostly responsible for chaotic security failures at the 2022 Champions League final in Paris that put the lives of Liverpool and Real Madrid fans at risk.
Autos
-
Toyota founder's son, who led global growth, dies at 97
Shoichiro Toyoda, who as a son of the company's founder oversaw Toyota's expansion into international markets has died. He was 97.
-
Ford to cut 3,800 jobs in Europe, mostly in Germany, U.K.
Ford said Tuesday that it will cut 3,800 jobs in Europe over the next three years in an effort to streamline its operations as it contends with economic challenges and increasing competition on electric cars. The automaker said 2,300 jobs will be eliminated in Germany, 1,300 in the United Kingdom and 200 elsewhere on the continent.
-
Amazon's Zoox tests robotaxi on public road with employees as passengers
Amazon's self-driving vehicle unit, Zoox, said on Monday it has successfully tested a robotaxi with employees as passengers on a public road in a move to bring it closer to commercial service for the general public.